PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Stake Reduced by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after buying an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PayPal by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after buying an additional 1,232,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $529,264,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,898 shares of company stock worth $1,909,636. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.