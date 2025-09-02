Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 306 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 42.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Williams Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 231,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,088,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 41,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,718,333.60. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $507,875. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE WMB opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.98 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.