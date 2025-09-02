Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 63,276 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 215.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,276 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.13% of Align Technology worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 375.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $210.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 7,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,318,418.05. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $262.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

