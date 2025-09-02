Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Holdings Lowered by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94. The company has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.