Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 630.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.3%

AVY opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $224.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Argus cut Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

