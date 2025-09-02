Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $701,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after acquiring an additional 429,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,416,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,326,912,000 after acquiring an additional 427,418 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,530,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,314,000 after acquiring an additional 285,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,534,000 after acquiring an additional 296,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $350.43 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.53 and a 200-day moving average of $297.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total value of $358,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 104,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,485,881.28. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,790. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

