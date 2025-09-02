Li Ning Co. (LNNGY) to Issue Dividend of $1.10 on October 1st

Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.1001 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 287.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 69.1% increase from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Li Ning Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LNNGY opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $68.58.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Li Ning

(Get Free Report)

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.