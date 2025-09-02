SLT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $93.00 Thousand (SLT)

SLT (SLT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One SLT token can currently be bought for $12.49 or 0.00011342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SLT has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. SLT has a market cap of $124.93 million and approximately $93.00 thousand worth of SLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $110,211.98 or 1.00058122 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.71 or 0.00359255 BTC.

SLT Profile

SLT’s genesis date was March 14th, 2025. SLT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SLT is t.me/smartlogisticst. SLT’s official Twitter account is @smartlogisticst. The official website for SLT is slt.game.

Buying and Selling SLT

According to CryptoCompare, “SLT (SLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SLT has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of SLT is 12.46821225 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $153,491.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://slt.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

