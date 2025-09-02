Notcoin (NOT) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Notcoin has a total market cap of $181.04 million and approximately $27.98 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Notcoin token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Notcoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Notcoin

Notcoin’s genesis date was May 16th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,956,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,957,533 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,956,826.9109 with 99,433,648,825.2978 in circulation. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00178308 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $29,017,537.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

