Celestia (TIA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $101.84 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Celestia has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00001417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $222.50 million and approximately $101.84 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,143,280,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,143,280,301.150272 with 766,910,197.862176 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 1.58093495 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 307 active market(s) with $110,304,093.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

