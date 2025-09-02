Analyzing Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) and SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) and Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SiteOne Landscape Supply and Hudson Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiteOne Landscape Supply 1 5 4 0 2.30 Hudson Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus price target of $147.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.38%. Hudson Technologies has a consensus price target of $8.63, suggesting a potential downside of 15.73%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply is more favorable than Hudson Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiteOne Landscape Supply $4.54 billion 1.38 $123.60 million $2.74 51.40 Hudson Technologies $237.12 million 1.88 $24.39 million $0.40 25.59

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Hudson Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Technologies. Hudson Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiteOne Landscape Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SiteOne Landscape Supply has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Hudson Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiteOne Landscape Supply 2.69% 7.80% 3.88% Hudson Technologies 8.08% 7.26% 5.87%

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats Hudson Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories. It also offers consultative services consisting of assistance with irrigation project take-offs, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, and product support services, as well as a series of technical and business management seminars; and distributes branded products of third parties. The company offers its products under the LESCO, SiteOne Green Tech, and Pro-Trade brand names. It markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specializes in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers Chiller Chemistry, which integrates several fluid tests of an operating system and the corresponding laboratory results into an engineering report; Fluid Chemistry, an abbreviated version of Chiller Chemistry, which is designed to quickly identify systems that require further examination; SmartEnergy OPS, a web-based real time continuous monitoring system, for measuring, modifying and improving the efficiency of energy systems, including air conditioning and refrigeration systems, in industrial and commercial applications; and ChillSmart, which combines the system optimization with Chiller Chemistry for providing a snapshot of a packaged chiller's operating efficiency and health. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

