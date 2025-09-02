Lombard Staked BTC Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.15 Billion (LBTC)

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Lombard Staked BTC token can now be purchased for $111,120.88 or 0.99689884 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lombard Staked BTC has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Lombard Staked BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $8.46 million worth of Lombard Staked BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110,350.07 or 0.98998363 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.22 or 0.00354564 BTC.

Lombard Staked BTC Token Profile

Lombard Staked BTC’s total supply is 12,465 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343 tokens. Lombard Staked BTC’s official website is www.lombard.finance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official Twitter account is @lombard_finance. The official message board for Lombard Staked BTC is www.linkedin.com/company/lombardfinance.

Buying and Selling Lombard Staked BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lombard Staked BTC has a current supply of 12,462.72250756. The last known price of Lombard Staked BTC is 110,219.04583744 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $8,287,639.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lombard.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lombard Staked BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lombard Staked BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lombard Staked BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

