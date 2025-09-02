Apu Apustaja (APU) Price Reaches $0.0002

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Apu Apustaja token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $60.44 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja launched on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,107,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. The Reddit community for Apu Apustaja is https://reddit.com/r/apuapustaja.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,107,625.52950862. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00017787 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $1,304,580.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

