Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) and Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Head to Head Analysis

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) and Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Linde and Element Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde 0 2 7 2 3.00 Element Solutions 0 1 8 1 3.00

Linde currently has a consensus price target of $519.63, indicating a potential upside of 9.41%. Element Solutions has a consensus price target of $27.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.72%. Given Linde’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Linde is more favorable than Element Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde $33.01 billion 6.75 $6.57 billion $14.06 33.78 Element Solutions $2.46 billion 2.48 $244.20 million $1.00 25.18

This table compares Linde and Element Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Element Solutions. Element Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linde, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Linde has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Element Solutions has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Linde shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Element Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Linde shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Element Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Linde pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Element Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Element Solutions pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Linde has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Element Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Linde and Element Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde 20.20% 19.09% 9.19% Element Solutions 9.66% 14.14% 7.17%

Summary

Linde beats Element Solutions on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as air separation, hydrogen, synthesis, olefin, and natural gas plants. It serves a range of industries, including healthcare, chemicals and energy, manufacturing, metals and mining, food and beverage, and electronics. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in Woking, the United Kingdom.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products. This segment also supplies surface mount technologies, fluxes, thermal management material, coatings, and other attachment materials; chemical formulations to the electronics industry; and advanced copper interconnects, die attachment, sintered silver material, adhesives, wafer bump processes, and photomask technologies for semiconductor industry. It primarily serves mobile communications, computers, automobiles, and aerospace equipment industries. The Industrial & Specialty segment provides industrial solutions, which include chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids for offshore energy production applications. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, and oil and gas production end markets. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1785 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

