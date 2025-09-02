The Root Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $417.15 Thousand (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. The Root Network has a total market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $417.15 thousand worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Root Network has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One The Root Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,350.07 or 0.98998363 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.22 or 0.00354564 BTC.

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,683,423,441 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The Root Network’s official message board is therootnetwork.komi.io. The Root Network’s official website is www.therootnetwork.com.

The Root Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 3,683,423,441 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.00274895 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $502,785.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Root Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Root Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

