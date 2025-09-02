Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $350,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,511,128.70. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,766 shares of company stock worth $9,640,873 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

