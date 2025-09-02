Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Sells Off Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Illinois) recently sold shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX). In a filing disclosed on August 25th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fomento Economico Mexicano stock on July 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) on 7/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 6/3/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 6/3/2025.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Up 0.4%

Fomento Economico Mexicano stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.03. 66,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,937. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.70. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average of $98.34.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.49). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 2.60%.The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3625 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $5.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.83%.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Economico Mexicano

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 49.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FMX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMX

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.