Frontier Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,680 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately247% compared to the average volume of 1,061 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ULCC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Frontier Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULCC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,125. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Frontier Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.420–0.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 130.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Frontier Group by 165.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

