DigiByte Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $148.93 million and $2.01 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111,458.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.80 or 0.00522846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.00100224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.71 or 0.00236579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00018701 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,880,368,117 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.