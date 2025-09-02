Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Head-To-Head Survey

Volatility & Risk

Pinnacle Bank has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Pinnacle Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Pinnacle Bank alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Bank and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bank 14.83% 7.72% 0.88% Chino Commercial Bancorp 22.06% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bank $53.91 million 2.24 $8.85 million $1.78 11.42 Chino Commercial Bancorp $25.24 million 2.10 $5.14 million $1.72 9.59

This table compares Pinnacle Bank and Chino Commercial Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pinnacle Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinnacle Bank beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Bank

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services. It also provides home equity lines of credit and single family home construction loans; and loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, commercial real estate, and government assisted loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, the company offers automated teller machine cards/debit cards, debit card protection products, and safe deposit boxes; cash management products, such as online and mobile banking, online bill payment, mobile check deposit, automated clearing house (ACH) origination, remote deposit capture, night depository box, positive pay, ACH fraud filter, merchant card processing, wire transfer, and foreign currency services; and asset based lending covering accounts receivable financing, factoring, and purchase order financing services. It serves individual and business customers, as well as nonprofit organizations in Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Salinas, and Campbell. Pinnacle Bank was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Gilroy, California.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides loan products, such as one-to-four family residential, residential, construction, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans to individuals for overdraft protection and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, wire transfer, and online and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.