Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.78 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Ark has a total market cap of $82.46 million and $3.78 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000332 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 191,037,264 coins and its circulating supply is 191,036,388 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

