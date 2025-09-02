BitShares Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. BitShares has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $126.92 thousand worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000131 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2015. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,005,849 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

