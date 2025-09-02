BITICA COIN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $728.29 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00002814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00002110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,220,119,505 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is www.thebitica.io. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.