ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 65,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

NYSE PFE opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

