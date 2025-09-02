B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s current price.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Sunday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Celsius alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Trading Down 3.6%

Celsius stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. Celsius has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 163.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 104,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,620. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at $851,699,987.90. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,116,141 shares of company stock valued at $52,541,605. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,055 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Celsius in the second quarter worth $59,382,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $55,966,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Celsius by 130.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,108,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $39,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.