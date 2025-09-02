MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). In a filing disclosed on August 29th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in MercadoLibre stock on August 28th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 8/28/2025.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $60.39 on Tuesday, hitting $2,412.52. 99,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,646.00 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,414.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,294.36. The company has a market cap of $122.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 59.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.0% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Munro Partners bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,817.22.

Read Our Latest Report on MELI

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.