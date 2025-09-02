Virtuals Protocol Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (VIRTUAL)

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Virtuals Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Virtuals Protocol has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $119.18 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtuals Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00000928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Virtuals Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110,562.98 or 0.99846765 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,987.38 or 0.99326954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.26 or 0.00352437 BTC.

Virtuals Protocol Profile

Virtuals Protocol’s launch date was December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Virtuals Protocol is www.virtuals.io. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io.

Virtuals Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 655,568,776.72439144 in circulation. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 1.04085701 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 638 active market(s) with $116,973,888.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtuals Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtuals Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtuals Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtuals Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.