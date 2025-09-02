Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

Hafnia Price Performance

Shares of HAFN opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hafnia has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Hafnia had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Hafnia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

