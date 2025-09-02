Cosmos Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $107.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $4.44 or 0.00004029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00021938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 466,266,500 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

