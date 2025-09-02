Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 68,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $623,104,000 after acquiring an additional 878,796 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth $40,240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 11,506.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,584,000 after purchasing an additional 269,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Allegion by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,641,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $214,552,000 after purchasing an additional 264,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 13.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,141,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,379,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ALLE opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $116.57 and a 12 month high of $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insider Activity

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.75.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

