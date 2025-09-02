SEEK Limited – Unsponsored ADR (SKLTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on October 17th

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2025

SEEK Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKLTYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2284 per share on Friday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 117.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

SEEK Price Performance

SKLTY stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. SEEK has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16.

About SEEK

(Get Free Report)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY)

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.