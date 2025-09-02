SEEK Limited – Unsponsored ADR (SKLTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on October 17th

SEEK Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2284 per share on Friday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 117.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.
SEEK Price Performance
SKLTY stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. SEEK has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16.
About SEEK
