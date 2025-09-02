VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:EBND)

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 51.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 31st.
VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Price Performance
