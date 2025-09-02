JOE (JOE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.37 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One JOE token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $66.17 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JOE has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,093,061 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @lfj_gg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.lfj.gg.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

