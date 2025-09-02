Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 6,507 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVES. Betterment LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Entrewealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Entrewealth LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 228.3% in the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 66,726 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $56.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

