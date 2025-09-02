Comparing Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) & Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) and Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Worthington Enterprises has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boise Cascade has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Worthington Enterprises and Boise Cascade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Enterprises 1 2 1 1 2.40 Boise Cascade 0 3 4 0 2.57

Earnings & Valuation

Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.34%. Boise Cascade has a consensus price target of $112.83, suggesting a potential upside of 29.83%. Given Boise Cascade’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boise Cascade is more favorable than Worthington Enterprises.

This table compares Worthington Enterprises and Boise Cascade”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Enterprises $1.15 billion 2.84 $96.05 million $1.91 34.45 Boise Cascade $6.72 billion 0.48 $376.35 million $6.81 12.76

Boise Cascade has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Enterprises. Boise Cascade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worthington Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Worthington Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Boise Cascade pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Worthington Enterprises pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boise Cascade pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boise Cascade has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Enterprises and Boise Cascade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Enterprises 8.33% 16.66% 9.21% Boise Cascade 4.00% 12.26% 7.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of Worthington Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Boise Cascade shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Worthington Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Boise Cascade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boise Cascade beats Worthington Enterprises on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors. The Consumer Products segment provides products in the tools, outdoor living, and celebrations end markets. Its products include propane-filled cylinders for torches, camping stoves and other applications, LPG cylinders, handheld torches, helium-filled balloon kits, specialized hand tools and instruments, and drywall tools and accessories This segment sells its products primarily to mass merchandisers, retailers, and distributors under the Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag-Torch, General, Garden-Weasel, Pactool International, Hawkeye, Worthington Pro Grade, and Level5 brands. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment sells onboard fueling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services for storage, transport, and distribution of industrial gases. It includes high pressure and acetylene cylinders for life support systems and alternative fuel cylinders used to hold CNG and hydrogen for automobiles, buses, and light-duty trucks. The company was formerly known as Worthington Industries, Inc. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, insulation, and roofing; and engineered wood products. It markets and sells its products to dealers, home improvement centers, wholesalers, specialty distributors, and industrial converters for use in the construction of new residential housing, repair-and-remodeling of existing housing, construction of light industrial and commercial buildings, and other industrial applications. Boise Cascade Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

