K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd (ASX:KAM) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd (ASX:KAM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 649.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

K2 Asset Management Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a market cap of $19.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.18.

K2 Asset Management Company Profile

K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail, wholesale and institutional investors. It manages equity mutual funds for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. K2 employs a top-down approach along with bottom-up stock picking approach.

