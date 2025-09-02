Joyce Co. Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:JYC)

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 327.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $143.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87.

Joyce Company Profile

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns Bedshed retail stores; and franchises Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe showrooms under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand names. Joyce Corporation Ltd was founded in 1886 and is based in Perth, Australia.

