Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Announces Final Dividend of $0.15

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Sunday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 194.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 5th.

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

Harvey Norman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.