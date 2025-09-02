Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Announces Final Dividend of $0.15

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Sunday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 194.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 5th.
Harvey Norman Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65.
Harvey Norman Company Profile
