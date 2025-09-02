Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys New Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,533,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,354,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,841,000 after purchasing an additional 700,521 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,989,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 813,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,484,000 after purchasing an additional 218,355 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 621,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 190,251 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of AIRR opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $93.22.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.