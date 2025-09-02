Family Office Research LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Family Office Research LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Family Office Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Family Office Research LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. 25 LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

