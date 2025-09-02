Palo Alto Investors LP Decreases Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Palo Alto Investors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,193 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises 4.3% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $336.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $348.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.33.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total value of $1,030,735.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,121 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,345.67. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,561,800. This represents a 40.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,594 shares of company stock worth $25,551,456 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY opened at $446.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $469.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The business had revenue of $773.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

