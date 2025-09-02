Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 307,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 59,201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $205.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

