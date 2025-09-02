MPM Bioimpact LLC Grows Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical comprises 2.5% of MPM Bioimpact LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. MPM Bioimpact LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $14,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.1%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.21. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.37 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 237.48% and a negative net margin of 87.34%.Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $89,922.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,712.16. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

