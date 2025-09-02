Family Office Research LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Family Office Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Family Office Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 137.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $235.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $236.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.60. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.