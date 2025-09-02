Vident Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 136.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nucor by 17.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Nucor by 20.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,704,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 48.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,192. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,882.24. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,814. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $148.82 on Tuesday. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.95.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nucor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.78.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

