Rench Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

SCHD opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

