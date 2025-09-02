Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Office Research LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Office Research LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,365,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,741,000 after buying an additional 129,134 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,990,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,190,000 after acquiring an additional 169,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,398,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.53. The stock has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.