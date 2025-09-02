Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Corning by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 395,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 99,066 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Corning by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 623,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,551,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 2.8%

GLW opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 809,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,757,941.05. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $877,026.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,520.48. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,950 shares of company stock worth $10,449,192 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

