Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $5.40 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Grand Canyon Education worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.4%

LOPE stock opened at $201.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.49. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.69 and a twelve month high of $207.12.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

