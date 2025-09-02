Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.8% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $12,225,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1%

LMT opened at $455.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.99. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.